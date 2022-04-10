Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Masco by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

MAS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

