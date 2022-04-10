Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,646 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,537. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $92.90.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($42.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.