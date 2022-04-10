Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $9.44 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.44 billion and $190.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00106853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005375 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,440,988,738 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

