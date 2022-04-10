Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $633,000 Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 634,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.54 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

