Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,882,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. 215,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,738. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.12 and a 12-month high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

