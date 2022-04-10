Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 9,855 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Shares of ALGN opened at $420.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.89 and a 200 day moving average of $565.46. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.