Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,029 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of BK stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

