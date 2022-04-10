Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth $383,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 59.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 14.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $245.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $246.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.