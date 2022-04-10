Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 683,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

