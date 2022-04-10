Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $803,000 Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after acquiring an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

IRDM stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. 427,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.