Cim Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,739 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDFN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.14.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 1,899,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,367. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

