Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,852,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

