BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.