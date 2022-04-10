BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teradata were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

