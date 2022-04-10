BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Wayfair by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $112.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.29.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

