BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,122 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 37,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

