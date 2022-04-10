BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 707,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $178,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 784.5% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.73.

UNP opened at $241.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

