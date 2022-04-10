Brokerages Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) PT at $29.63

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD opened at $22.74 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 83,109 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.