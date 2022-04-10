Brokerages Set S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Price Target at GBX 796

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.44).
Several equities analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Barclays raised shares of S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 730 ($9.57) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
In other news, insider Paul Roy bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £404,800 ($530,885.25). Also, insider Martin Sorrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,721.31).
About S4 Capital (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
