BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 4,571 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In related news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

