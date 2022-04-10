Analysts Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $18.70

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

