Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $26.53 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.60 billion and $291.04 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $26.53 or 0.00062318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.31 or 1.00058626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009203 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

