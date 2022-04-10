FirstCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20,209.16 (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market cap of $20,209.16 and $2.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

