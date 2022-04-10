Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Flixxo has a total market cap of $778,124.58 and approximately $107.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flixxo Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

