Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,789 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $736.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $506.86 and a one year high of $747.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $675.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

