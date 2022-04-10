Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Position Trimmed by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560,495 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Chegg by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Chegg by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHGG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.92.

NYSE CHGG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

