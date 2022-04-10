Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,000 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in International Paper by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.