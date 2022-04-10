ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.
About ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.