AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Delta Air Lines Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.