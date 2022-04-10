Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 13,787 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 140.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT opened at $168.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

