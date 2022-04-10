Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.200-$11.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

