Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $482.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

