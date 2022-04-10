DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in DocuSign by 5,409.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2,535.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 52,423 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DocuSign by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of -291.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,448 shares of company stock worth $5,096,010 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

