Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

