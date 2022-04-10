Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $23.83 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

