Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after acquiring an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 10.58. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

