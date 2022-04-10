Analysts Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Target Price at $22.33

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DIBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of 1stdibs.Com stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 280,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 122,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 411,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 475,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 293,445 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the third quarter worth $3,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

