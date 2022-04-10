Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $112.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.24. Starbucks has a one year low of $78.92 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

