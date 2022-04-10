Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stride by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $9,839,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,272,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Stride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.