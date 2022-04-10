BNB (BNB) One Day Volume Hits $1.30 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $423.14 or 0.00991994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $69.87 billion and $1.30 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 165,116,761 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
