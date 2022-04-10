WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 95,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.61. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

