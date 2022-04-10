AGF Investments LLC Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

MDT opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.56. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

