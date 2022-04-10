AGF Investments LLC Invests $120,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,101,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,167.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,300.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,355.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

