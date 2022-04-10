Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,311 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.