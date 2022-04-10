Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 516,456 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

