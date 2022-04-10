Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in United Rentals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $317.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

