Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after buying an additional 250,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,560,000 after buying an additional 44,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.39.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.30 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.