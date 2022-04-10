Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 480 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 179,361 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

