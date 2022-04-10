Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after buying an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $457.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.