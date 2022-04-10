Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after buying an additional 84,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.94.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.