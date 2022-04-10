Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

ICE stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

